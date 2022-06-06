Man accused in Chadron stabbing arrested

Chadron Police arrested a 37-year-old man on allegations of stabbing another man Thursday.

According to a press release from Chadron Chief of Police Rick Hickstein, two Chadron Police Department officers were dispatched to the area around 1010 Maple St. in Chadron in response to a reported disturbance and possible stabbing.

When they arrived around 7:22 p.m., they contacted a man identified as Joseph Little Moon, Jr., 37. Little Moon led the officers to a man laying on a couch with a stab wound to the groin region. The man accused Little Moon of having stabbed him.

Little Moon is accused of stabbing a victim with a blade concealed in his walking cane, according to Hickstein. Officers arrested him on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, and carrying concealed weapons, a Class I misdemeanor.

He was placed into the custody of the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at $5,000.

Ambulance personnel transported the injured man to Chadron Community Hospital for treatment. The Chadron Fire Department assisted at the scene.

