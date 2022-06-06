 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man accused in Chadron stabbing arrested

  • 0

Chadron Police arrested a 37-year-old man on allegations of stabbing another man Thursday.

According to a press release from Chadron Chief of Police Rick Hickstein, two Chadron Police Department officers were dispatched to the area around 1010 Maple St. in Chadron in response to a reported disturbance and possible stabbing.

When they arrived around 7:22 p.m., they contacted a man identified as Joseph Little Moon, Jr., 37. Little Moon led the officers to a man laying on a couch with a stab wound to the groin region. The man accused Little Moon of having stabbed him.

Little Moon is accused of stabbing a victim with a blade concealed in his walking cane, according to Hickstein. Officers arrested him on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, and carrying concealed weapons, a Class I misdemeanor.

He was placed into the custody of the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at $5,000.

Ambulance personnel transported the injured man to Chadron Community Hospital for treatment. The Chadron Fire Department assisted at the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire burns down Terrytown house

Fire burns down Terrytown house

A quick-moving fire tore through a Terrytown house Thursday. A blaze occurred at 24 Michael St. around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters were on hand qu…

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News