Man dead, woman injured in Highway 29 crash

Two Harrison residents were involved in a serious crash Wednesday, Nov. 9 that left one man dead. According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident happened around 6:05 p.m.

Sydney Meidell, 56, operated a Chevrolet Blazer that hit a patch of black ice and lost control while traveling northbound on Highway 29. Passenger Tom Conroy, 80, was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Meidell was trapped inside the vehicle.

Fire crews from Harrison and Mitchell extracted Meidell and Valley Ambulance transported her to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Troopers at the scene say another motorist attempted lifesaving actions to try to save Conroy’s life.