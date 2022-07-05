Minatare man arrested after allegedly pushing car into train

A rural Minatare man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly crashed his car into another one, sending it into the side of a moving train.

A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office report said David Bollman, 53, rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee in his Toyota pickup truck around 10:45 p.m. The incident occurred at the L79E Link of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing near Minatare.

The Jeep, driven by Janet Spengler, 22, of Scottsbluff, had been stopped at the railroad crossing when Bollman’s vehicle pushed it into the side of the eastbound train. Spengler and her juvenile sister, a passenger in the Jeep, were not injured.

Bollman sustained minor facial injuries due to not wearing a seatbelt. Both vehicles involved were totaled.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene. They arrested Bollman for driving under the influence of alcohol, his second offense. He was also charged with careless driving, having an open alcohol container and not wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff’s office was aided at the scene by the Minatare Melbeta Fire Department, Valley Ambulance Services and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police Department.