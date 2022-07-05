 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minatare man arrested after allegedly pushing car into train

Minatare man arrested after allegedly pushing car into train

A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Janet Spengler, 22, was pushed into a moving train on Sunday by David Bollman, 53. Bollman was arrested for driving under the influence and three other charges. Both Spengler and her sister, a passenger in the Cherokee, escaped without injuries.

A rural Minatare man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly crashed his car into another one, sending it into the side of a moving train.

A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office report said David Bollman, 53, rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee in his Toyota pickup truck around 10:45 p.m. The incident occurred at the L79E Link of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing near Minatare.

The Jeep, driven by Janet Spengler, 22, of Scottsbluff, had been stopped at the railroad crossing when Bollman’s vehicle pushed it into the side of the eastbound train. Spengler and her juvenile sister, a passenger in the Jeep, were not injured.

Minatare man arrested after allegedly pushing car into train

Rural Minatare resident David Bollman, 53, was arrested Sunday night after pushing another car into a moving train with his vehicle while he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Despite the Jeep Cherokee being totaled, both passengers were not injured. Bollman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries.

Bollman sustained minor facial injuries due to not wearing a seatbelt. Both vehicles involved were totaled.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene. They arrested Bollman for driving under the influence of alcohol, his second offense. He was also charged with careless driving, having an open alcohol container and not wearing a seatbelt.

The sheriff’s office was aided at the scene by the Minatare Melbeta Fire Department, Valley Ambulance Services and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police Department.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald.

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Firefighters with Scottsbluff and Gering departments battled a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff mobile home Thursday. Two residents were displaced and Firefighter Ministry is providing assistance.

