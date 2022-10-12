 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Minatare man injured in rollover early Wednesday

  • 0

Emergency personnel responded to an early-morning rollover accident near Lake Minatare Wednesday that left one man injured.

The incident took place around 4:36 a.m. near Stonegate Road and South Road. Investigation determined a southbound pickup driven by Kyle Parsons, 30, of rural Minatare left the road and rolled several times.

Parsons was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by helicopter to Regional West Medical Center and is being treated for serious injuries.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle. 

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department, Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded to the scene.

Actress Angela Lansbury has passed away at age 96.
0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘When will it be over?’: Desperate Ukrainian civilians trapped on the front line

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News