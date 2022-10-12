Minatare man injured in rollover

Emergency personnel responded to an early-morning rollover accident near Lake Minatare Wednesday that left one man injured.

The incident took place around 4:36 a.m. near Stonegate Road and South Road. Investigation determined a southbound pickup driven by Kyle Parsons, 30, of rural Minatare left the road and rolled several times.

Parsons was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by helicopter to Regional West Medical Center and is being treated for serious injuries.

There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department, Minatare/Melbeta Fire Department and Valley Ambulance responded to the scene.