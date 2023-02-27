The body of a rural Gering man reported missing last week has been discovered, according to information released by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office.

Family members located Joseph Sloan deceased in a rural area of Laramie County, Wyoming, on Saturday, Feb. 25, according to information released by Sheriff Mark Overman Monday. Sloan, 37, had been reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Overman said foul play is not suspected, but he did not release additional details. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation in Wyoming.

"Our department worked closely with the family and other agencies during the search for Joseph," Overman said. "We wish to thank the Nebraska State Patrol (the Air Wing spent many hours on the search over two days), the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office (Torrington, Wyoming), the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office (Cheyenne, Wyoming), and the Wyoming Highway Patrol for the assistance they provided."