Mobile home destroyed in Scottsbluff fire

Firefighters with Scottsbluff and Gering departments battled a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff mobile home Thursday.

Beau Hartman told the Star-Herald that he had been the first to witness the fire and call authorities shortly after 5 p.m. to the fire in the Blue Bird mobile home park on Fifth Avenue.

“I was standing over by the maintenance man’s house, and I looked over and we both saw smoke and we thought ‘Oh boy, number 12 is going’ so he got on the phone with the fire department. ...I just stayed behind to make sure everyone was OK and everyone was out, but by that time there was more flames than there should have been,” Hartman said.

Arriving firefighters found a fully engulfed mobile home. No one was injured in the fire, but a dog is reported to have perished in the fire. 

Carissa Schank, of Firefighter Ministry, responded, providing assistance to two people from the home who were displaced. Firefighter Ministry is providing motel, food and clothing vouchers.  

Maunette Loeks, Star-Herald, contributed to this report. 

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

