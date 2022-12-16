Morrill firefighters respond to pole barn fire north of Henry

The Morrill Fire Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a pole barn on fire about 20 miles north of Henry.

Morrill Fire Chief Matt Hinman told the Star-Herald firefighters arrived on scene seeing no signs of fire. The home owner had moved a feed truck out of the barn. The truck was smoldering when the fire department arrived. The owner had most of the fire contained.

“It housed some farm equipment, but the owner was lucky to get the feed truck out that was on fire,” Hinman said. “We saved the rest of the contents in the shed.”

Hinman estimates damages from $15,000 to $20,000, but he believes the structure will be OK.

The Morrill Fire Department was on scene for about two hours.

“We were making sure everything was cold and nothing was going to reignite. Then we cleared the scene,” he said. “Once we got on scene, it wasn’t as bad as we thought, which is a plus. We were able to get the main stuff that was on fire out with the tractor.”

Mitchell, Lyman and Torrington fire departments were called to offer mutual aid. However, Hinman said upon arrival, they canceled Mitchell and Torrington.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hinman encouraged people to be cautious when plugging in electronics, using space heaters and electronics.