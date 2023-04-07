Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's deputies investigated a collision involving a train and tractor trailer near Morrill Friday.
Deputies and emergency personnel responded at about 7:55 a.m. at County Road 9 and a BNSF crossing to a report of a tractor trailer hauling hay having collided with BNSF locomotive. The collision happened about a half-mile south of Highway 26 at a crossing that includes a railroad crossing sign indicating two tracks. There are no automated arms nor alarms at the crossing.
Both tracks had locomotives traveling on them, with a locomotive traveling east on the south track and a westbound locomotive on the north track.
In their investigation, deputies determined that the westbound locomotive struck a northbound tractor-trailer driven by Johnny Hill, ag69, of rural Morrill.
Hill was transported to Regional West Medical Center by the Morrill Fire Department for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
In addition to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office and Morrill Fire Department, responding agencies also included the Nebraska State Patrol and Valley Ambulance