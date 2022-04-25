Morrill man killed in Highway 26 crash

A Morrill man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 26.

Hunter Lemley, 21, died of injuries suffered in a crash that occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday near County Road 12 between Mitchell and Morrill.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, preliminary investigation showed Lemley’s Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Highway 26 when it left the road and struck a culvert.

Lemley, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas said the crash remains under investigation.

Lemley was a firefighter for the Lyman-Kiowa Volunteer Fire Department and a number of tributes to the man have been circulating on social media.

