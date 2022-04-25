 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Morrill man killed in Highway 26 crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A Morrill man died Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 26.

Hunter Lemley, 21, died of injuries suffered in a crash that occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday near County Road 12 between Mitchell and Morrill.

According to Nebraska State Patrol Public Relations Director Cody Thomas, preliminary investigation showed Lemley’s Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Highway 26 when it left the road and struck a culvert.

Lemley, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas said the crash remains under investigation.

Lemley was a firefighter for the Lyman-Kiowa Volunteer Fire Department and a number of tributes to the man have been circulating on social media.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals traffic safety signs could do more harm than good

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News