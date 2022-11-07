Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash in Sheridan County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian fatality crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County.

At approximately 8 p.m. MT Saturday, troopers were alerted by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office of a crash that occurred on Highway 87, approximately two miles north of Rushville. The crash reportedly involved a Honda Odyssey and a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation shows that the pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane of traffic, according to information released from the NSP. The driver of the Odyssey attempted to slow down and avoid the pedestrian, but the van struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Arrow Merrita Long, 21, of South Dakota, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the van suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has assisted with the investigation.