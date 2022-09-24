 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person transported to the hospital in rollover

Authorities investigate a one-vehicle crash that sheared a power pole on 20th St. between 10th and 11th Avenues Saturday evening. One man, who was not identified as of publication, was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance.  According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Krisa Brass, the man suffered minor injuries.

Brass described the downed lines as live and sparking. Power in the area was knocked out to nearly half of Scottsbluff and crews from NPPD responded to secure the pole and restore power, Brass said. Power was out for about two hours.

