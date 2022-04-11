One woman arrested, one woman injured in Sunday crash

Police arrested a Scottsbluff woman on charges after a hit-and-run crash left another woman injured.

Scottsbluff Police arrested Katy Yaniria-Castro, 21, on charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident without rendering aid or identifying herself, according to information released by Scottsbluff Police Capt. Brian Wasson in a press release.

Wasson said the crash took place before noon Sunday at the intersection of 11th Avenue and East 10th Street in Scottsbluff. An investigation determined Yaniria-Castro had been driving an Infiniti vehicle when she allegedly struck a westbound Ram 1500 pickup driven by Josephina Gonzalez, 43, also of Scottsbluff.

The pickup rolled onto its side. Gonzalez had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Scottsbluff Fire Department and she was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Valley Ambulance.

A juvenile passenger in the pickup was uninjured. The release said neither Gonzalez nor the passenger had been wearing seat belts.

After the crash, Yaniria-Castro allegedly continued driving south on 11th Avnue. Scottbluff officers located her minutes later and identified Yaniria-Castro.

Both vehicles were seriously damaged and towed away from the scene.

