Out-of-control burn causes $35,000 in damage to shop, tractor

The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department responded to a fire Monday that destroyed part of a shop building and other farm equipment.

Firefighters with the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department were dispatched to property on North Street in the Farmstead addition at about 11 a.m. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank explained the property is located south of Highway 26, west of Scottsbluff.

Firefighters with Gering Fire and Mitchell Fire also responded, providing mutual aid.

Schank said the fire occurred after a person burning a trash pile lost control of the burn. She reminds residents that burn permits are needed, though she said burning is not advised right now due to high heat and dry conditions.

"Burn permits will be issued in certain circumstances," she said. Schank noted that those circumstances include taking the proper precautions to burn: clearing vegetation around the burn area, having a water source on hand, or burning of yard waste. She said it is advised that persons using a burn permit contact the communications center in advance and that they only burn on a calm day, which means low to no wind activity.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, Schank said. However, it caused $35,000 in damages with the portion of a shop building and a tractor damaged in the blaze. She said other things, such as piles of wood and pallets and even a dog house, were also burned.