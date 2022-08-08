Paradise Acre fire cause tied to fire pit, chief says

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal has traced a fire that destroyed about 170 acres of land, a home and 11 outbuildings to a fire pit.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald Monday that the state fire marshal had determined that the source of the fire that started the night of Thursday, Aug. 4, had been embers from a fire pit burning at a home in the Paradise Acres subdivision.

Multiple structures were threatened and the size of the fire increased rapidly due to wind speeds and an inability to access.

An estimated 150 firefighters from at least 11 departments helped to battle the fire Thursday and into the morning on Friday, Aug. 5.

“It was a scary fire,” Schank acknowledged, saying that it moved quickly to threaten residences and firefighters from nearby departments were called to provide mutual aid, both because of resources they could provide in equipment and in personnel. Many of the local departments had already spent days out at the Carter Canyon Creek wildfire, which started July 20 and burned more than 15,600 acres.

During the Paradise Acres fire, Schank said, residents on KOLT Lane, West Overland and on Highway 92 near the Riverside Golf Course were evacuated.

One home, in the Paradise Acres subdivision, sustained significant damages and was destroyed. Firefighter Ministry continues to assist the man who lived at the home and he has been provided information for other local and state resources. Other damages from the fire are significant, with Schank estimating that the fire caused about $1 million in damages. Vehicles in the area, equipment and a storage building and equipment stored in it for the KOLT radio station are among the things that Schank said she knows were reported to have been damaged in the fire.

There were no injuries in Thursday’s fire, however, Schank said four firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

“It was extremely hot, the weather service told me it was 106 degrees, and then they had the heat of the fire to contend with,”she said.

Fire crews remained on scene through the weekend, extinguishing hot spots. The fire is no 100% contained.

With the area in excessive drought, prompting high fire risk, Schank said she advises people not to use fire pits.

“It’s just not really a good idea right now,” she said. “A fire can spread pretty quickly.”

If people do choose to use fire pits, she said she offers the following fire prevention tips:

— Observe the fire and fire pit at all times. Do not leave them left unattended. Fire screens on fire pits give a false sense of reassurance, she said, as embers can still escape the screen and ignite a fire.

— Clear all vegetation away from the fire pit area. Schank recommends an area of at least 10 feet of vegetation be cleared and that fire pits be situated at least that distance from residences. Do not store wood piles near the fire pit.

— Always have a water source, such as a hose hooked to water, ready to extinguish a fire.

— Make sure the fire is properly and fully extinguished when you are done. Schank said the best practice is to completely soak the fire with water.