Governor Pillen Extends Statewide Burn Ban

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced Monday he is extending the statewide suspension of the authority of local fire chiefs to waive an open burning ban.

Last week, Pillen declared an emergency as much of the state was designated as a red flag area, meaning it was susceptible to fire based on weather and other conditions, and implemented a ban on open burning statewide. His action Monday extends that ban, with the suspension effective through midnight April 23.

A release from Pillen's office said the action is based on extreme dry and windy conditions that pose major fire risks and he will be in consultation with fire and emergency officials to continually reassess the prohibition on open burns.

The ban means that burn permits will not be granted by local fire departments.