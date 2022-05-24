Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident took place at abut 3:30 p.m.

“We responded here for a disturbance between a juvenile and his mother,” Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Tyler Fliam told the Star-Herald. “...The scene is safe.”

According to the police scanner, one person declined transport by Valley Ambulance to the hospital but was expected to go there by private vehicle for treatment. That person suffered a laceration to the forearm, according to scanner traffic.

The Scottsbluff Fire Department was also on scene.

Fliam indicated additional details would be released later. Stay with the Star-Herald for more on this developing story.

