Police seek information after four people injured in disturbance involving knife April 5

Scottsbluff Police say officers are actively investigating a disturbance in which a woman and two teens were injured Tuesday, April 5.

According to a report from Scottsbluff Police Capt. Lance Kite, police were dispatched to the 700 block of East 12th Street just before 10 p.m. in response to an active disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned two teens, 16 and 17, suffered injuries after being cut by a knife. A 20-year-old woman had also suffered a cut to her hand. A third teen, 16, told police his foot had been run over by a vehicle.

The three teens and woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Regional West Medical Center.

Police continue to seek information in the disturbance and ask anyone with information to contact the Communications Center at 308-632-7176 or Crime Stoppers at 309-632-7867 (STOP).

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, the Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also responded to the disturbance.

