Rollover crash shuts down part of Five Rocks Road Thursday

Members of the Gering Fire Department clean up after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Five Rocks Road and M Street Thursday morning. The driver of a red SUV headed westbound was struck by the driver of a van, headed northbound at the intersection, causing the SUV to roll. No injuries were reported at the scene.

A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of Five Rocks Road in Gering Thursday morning.

The collision took place around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Five Rocks Road and M Street when the driver of a van heading north on Five Rocks Road struck a red SUV heading west on M Street, causing the SUV to roll over.

The Gering police and fire departments responded to the scene and shut down Five Rocks Road between D Street and U Street. M Street was also blocked at 18th Street.

First responders said that no injuries were reported. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Traffic was diverted from the area until about noon.

Fletcher Halfaker is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at fletcher.halfaker@starherald.com. 

