Scottsbluff man dies after being struck by vehicle

A 76-year-old Scottsbluff man died as the result of injuries he suffered as the result of being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

In a press release, Sgt. Phil Eckerberg said that Ramon Martinez had been crossing the street in the 1400 block of East Overland when he was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Suburban. Eckerberg identified Jaime Gamino, 42, of Scottsbluff as the driver of the Suburban.

Martinez was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance. Scottsbluff Police released Wednesday morning that Martinez had died.

Police cited Gamino on a charge of expired license plates. Eckerberg said evidence collected at the scene will need to be analyzed bas part of the investigation. An investigation is ongoing and reports will be forwarded to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney's Office for consideration of charges, according to information released.

Scottsbluff Police were assisted at the scene by Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance service.

The crash occurred at 6:56 p.m.