Scottsbluff man dies in crash after bypassing barricades

A Scottsbluff man died after crashing into a parked semi-trailer when he bypassed barricades early Tuesday morning, according to information released by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department.

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman released that Andres J. Gutierrez, 30, of Scottsbluff died at the scene of a crash that occurred on 21st Avenue. He said Gutierrez had been the only occupant of a Dodge Ram pickup truck and had been traveling south on 21st Avenue when he crashed into a semi-trailer parked on the roadway.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of the crash just after midnight. The road had been closed for electrical infrastructure repairs caused by the weekend’s windstorm and there was construction equipment on the roadway. Overman said an investigation determined Gutierrez had bypassed barricades at the intersection of 21st Avenue and East 42nd Street and continued driving south into the closed area.

Deputies are investigating excessive speed and alcohol as contributing factors, Overman said, and Gutierrez had not been wearing a seat belt.

The Nebraska State Patrol aided in the investigation. The Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, City of Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash, Overman said.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.