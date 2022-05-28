 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scottsbluff man killed in crash near Kimball Thursday

  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Anthony Coffey, 36, of Scottsbluff died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 71 just north of Kimball.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Kimball County received a call about the crash. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased individual and requested assistance from NSP.

Preliminary investigation shows that Coffey, driving a Toyota pickup, was attempting to exit Highway 71 onto Highway 41 when the pickup left the roadway. He overcorrected and rolled. Coffey was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A seat belt was not in use, the NSP said.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police called to reported stabbing

Police called to reported stabbing

Scottsbluff Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday. The incident …

Fire burns down Terrytown house

Fire burns down Terrytown house

A quick-moving fire tore through a Terrytown house Thursday. A blaze occurred at 24 Michael St. around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters were on hand qu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News