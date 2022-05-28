Scottsbluff man killed in crash near Kimball Thursday

The Nebraska State Patrol released that Anthony Coffey, 36, of Scottsbluff died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 71 just north of Kimball.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Thursday, Kimball County received a call about the crash. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased individual and requested assistance from NSP.

Preliminary investigation shows that Coffey, driving a Toyota pickup, was attempting to exit Highway 71 onto Highway 41 when the pickup left the roadway. He overcorrected and rolled. Coffey was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

A seat belt was not in use, the NSP said.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form