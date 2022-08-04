 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff police investigate shooting at Main Street Market parking lot

MSM Shooting 1.jpg

Sgt. Lance Kite (left) and Sgt. Phil Eckerberg are on scene investigating a shooting in the Main Street Market parking lot on Thursday, Aug. 4.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Police and paramedics were called to the Main Street Market parking lot around 4:57 p.m. Dispatchers relayed a report of a man in his vehicle suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to scanner traffic.

MSM Shooting 2.jpg

Evidence markers surround the back of a Dodge Ram pickup in the Main Street Market parking lot where a man was reported to have been shot in the abdomen on Thursday, Aug. 4. Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating the shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Few details were available as of publication, though Capt. Lance Kite did confirm police are investigating a shooting.

“At this time, we’re investigating a shooting. We’re still trying to figure out everything that’s going on,” he said. “We’re still trying to put the pieces together.”

At the scene, a late-model white Toyota Camry and a late-model black Dodge Ram could be seen behind police tape with at least seven evidence markers surrounding them.

MSM Shooting 3.jpg

An evidence marker sits behind a white Toyota Camry in the Main Street Market parking lot where a man was reported to have been shot in the abdomen on Thursday, Aug. 4. Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating the shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Kite confirmed there is a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Visit starherald.com for updates as police release more information.

