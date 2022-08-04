Scottsbluff police investigate shooting at Main Street Market parking lot

Police and paramedics were called to the Main Street Market parking lot around 4:57 p.m. Dispatchers relayed a report of a man in his vehicle suffering a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to scanner traffic.

Few details were available as of publication, though Capt. Lance Kite did confirm police are investigating a shooting.

“At this time, we’re investigating a shooting. We’re still trying to figure out everything that’s going on,” he said. “We’re still trying to put the pieces together.”

At the scene, a late-model white Toyota Camry and a late-model black Dodge Ram could be seen behind police tape with at least seven evidence markers surrounding them.

Kite confirmed there is a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Visit starherald.com for updates as police release more information.