Scottsbluff Police seek driver of car involved in pursuit

The Scottsbluff Police Department is seeking information about the driver of a vehicle engaged in a high-speed chase early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the department, an officer on patrol in eastern Scottsbluff observed a parked 2003 Saturn Ion, which he suspected may belong to a suspect with a local warrant out for his arrest. He later observed it on the move and attempted to observe the vehicle’s occupants.

However, the Ion’s driver began accelerating to high speeds, eventually driving in excess of 40 miles per hour faster than the speed limit on East 20th Street, east of 11th Avenue. Due to heavy traffic, the speed of the vehicle and the lack of knowledge on its occupants, the pursuit was terminated.

Witnesses observed the vehicle being driven recklessly and found it stuck in the mud in a cornfield located in the northeast part of Scottsbluff, according to police scanner traffic. Officers found the vehicle abandoned and did not locate any suspects. Police impounded the vehicle.

Other police department personnel found a man north of the cornfield covered in mud. The press release said this man admitted to being an occupant of the Saturn, but not its driver. Due to a lack of evidence, he was released without charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the driver can contact Crime Stoppers at (308) 632-STOP (7867) or the Scottsbluff Police Department at (308) 436-5088.