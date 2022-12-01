Scottsbluff trucking company building, contents destroyed in fire

A fire destroyed a rural Scottsbluff business Thursday.

Scottsbluff Rural firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. to a fire at 240207 Sea Gull Rd., the site of Triple C Holdings Trucking Company. Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald that arriving firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.

"I could see the smoke from town, so I started calling mutual aid immediately," she said.

Gering, Mitchell and Minatare fire departments were called out, and later supplanted by Morrill, Bayard and Banner County fire departments due to a need for water. The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Fire Department and City of Scottsbluff Fire Department also responded.

"Our biggest problem was water because it was such a heavy fire load," Schank said, saying that the building was full of equipment and also had used oil and other similar products stored in the building. The contents were feeding the fire and firefighters worked for some time battling the fire before they were able to access the interior of the building.

She estimated it was about an hour and a half before firefighters could get heavy equipment in and break down walls on the west side of the building to extinguish the blaze. Once they were able to do so, she said, they were able to put out the fire within 45 minutes. As of publication Thursday afternoon, firefighters were still on scene, monitoring for hot spots.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling the fire and was transported to Regional West by private vehicle. Cold temperatures caused some issues due to ice on the ground, but Schank said there were no issues regarding water flow due to the cold temperatures.

In all, a total of 35 firefighters were on scene. Schank estimated damages at $2 million. A malfunctioning oil boiler has been identified as the cause of the fire, Schank said.