Scottsbluff woman cited in collision

A Scottsbluff woman has been cited after being involved in a collision Monday morning.

Demetria Mills, 22, of Scottsbluff, has been cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, as the result of an investigation into the collision that occurred at the intersection of W. 26th Street and Avenue E at about 10:16 a.m., according to information released by Scottsbluff Police Corp. Andrew Soucie.

Mills had been the driver of a 2006 Silver Chevy HHR and had been traveling westbound on W. 26th Street when she allegedly failed to yield the right of way and entered the Avenue E intersection. Her vehicle collided with a southbound Freightliner semitruck driven by Tervarus Ages, 31, of Scottsbluff.

The vehicle Mills had been driving was totaled, however, she nor two passengers in the vehicle were injured. A search of Mills allegedly resulted in the location of several items of drug paraphernalia.

The Freightliner sustained some minor damage to its passenger side, but was able to be driven from the scene. The driver was uninjured.

Scottsbluff Fire and Valley Ambulance also responded to the collision.

