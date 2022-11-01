 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scottsbluff woman injured in crash between car, semi truck

A 92-year-old Scottsbluff woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday after being involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I in Scottsbluff.

Around 9:56 a.m., Scottsbluff Police Department officers responded to the crash. An investigation revealed that a woman driving westbound in a Chevrolet Equinox failed to yield to an eastbound semi-truck hauling a trailer full of sugar beets.

The woman was transported to Regional West Medical Center with minor injuries and eastbound traffic on the highway was diverted for around 45 minutes.

No citations have been issued as of publication. Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald.

