Scottsbluff woman injured in early morning crash

A 41-year-old Scottsbluff woman suffered injuries Monday when her vehicle left the road and crashed into a drainage ditch.
According to a press release from the Scottsbluff Police Department, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway East. The woman’s GMC Terrain crashed into the ditch. She suffered minor injuries.
No citations have been issues, and a medical episode is believed to be a contributing factor of the crash. The woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Regional West Medical Center. Police did not identify the woman involved in the crash, as of publication.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Fire Department, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department and Valley Ambulance all assisted at the scene.