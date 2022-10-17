Scottsbluff woman injured in early morning crash

According to a press release from the Scottsbluff Police Department, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Beltline Highway East. The woman’s GMC Terrain crashed into the ditch. She suffered minor injuries.

No citations have been issues, and a medical episode is believed to be a contributing factor of the crash. The woman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Regional West Medical Center. Police did not identify the woman involved in the crash, as of publication.