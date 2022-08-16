Services announced for Scottsbluff firefighter

The Scottsbluff Fire Department and Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454 have announced details for services for Capt. Ryan Lohr. Lohr died Saturday after a battle with colon cancer.

In a post on the Scottsbluff Fire Department's Facebook page, the department shared: "The Scottsbluff Fire Department and the Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454 are saddened to share the Line of Duty Death of Captain Ryan Lohr. Ryan courageously battled occupational cancer before his untimely passing on August 13th, 2022."

On Saturday, firefighters held a processional, escorting Lohr's remains to the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. The department announced that Lohr's services will include Level 1 Line of Duty Death funeral services, planned for Saturday, Aug. 20, at Western Nebraska Community College at 1 p.m. A procession and graveside services will follow.

Lohr had been with the department for 20 years and served as a captain for 11 years.

In its posting, the department further said: "Captain Lohr was a dutiful public servant, working hard to serve the City of Scottsbluff and surrounding area. Captain Lohr was an excellent firefighter that was admired by all those that knew him and worked alongside him. His kindness, dedication, and compassion were evident in every interaction he had. He touched countless lives throughout the community and his loss will leave a large void. Most importantly, Captain Lohr was a dedicated father and husband. His family meant the world to him and he loved them fiercely until the end. Ryan leaves behind his wife, Andrea, and four children, Rayn (Cassandra), Rawlyn, Allee, and Alexee."

Anyone with questions can call have Scottsbluff Professional Firefighters Local 1454 president Chris Gabis at 308-250-1042. Any outside agencies that would like to take part in the procession, contact Cody Scott at 307-575-9690.​