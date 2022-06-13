 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sidney man killed in crash near Bridgeport

A Sidney man died in a car crash in Morrill County Saturday.

According to a press release from Cody Thomas, the public relations director of the Nebraska State Patrol, a crash involving Dusty Trembly, 65, occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Investigators determined Trembly was driving a Dodge Caravan and attempting to turn east onto Highway 26 from a historical marker pull-off near Bridgeport when he collided with a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup.

Authorities pronounced Trembly dead at the scene.

The pickup’s driver, who has not been identified, transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in Trembly’s vehicle was transported there with minor injuries.

Thomas said the crash is still under investigation.

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

