Sidney man killed in crash near Bridgeport

A Sidney man died in a car crash in Morrill County Saturday.
According to a press release from Cody Thomas, the public relations director of the Nebraska State Patrol, a crash involving Dusty Trembly, 65, occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Investigators determined Trembly was driving a Dodge Caravan and attempting to turn east onto Highway 26 from a historical marker pull-off near Bridgeport when he collided with a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup.
Authorities pronounced Trembly dead at the scene.
The pickup’s driver, who has not been identified, transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in Trembly’s vehicle was transported there with minor injuries.
Thomas said the crash is still under investigation.