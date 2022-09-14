 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Smokey Fire burns 3,700 acres in Banner County

  • Updated
  • 0
Wildfire continues to burn in Banner County

Smoke rises into the air as a wildfire rages east of Wright's Gap Road in Banner County. The blaze which began Tuesday afternoon continued to spread on Wednesday as firefighters worked to douse it.

 CHRISTOPHER BORRO/Star-Herald

A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon continues to burn large swaths of the Wildcat Hills in northeast Banner County.

“I think we’re estimating now about 4,200 acres,” Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management Director, said of the fire, which has been dubbed the Smokey Fire.  “...It’s less that the fire grew than it’s that the fire edge is further out than we thought.”

According to information released by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the fire is estimated  3,700 acres. In the majority of the area burnt, the fire is consisting on cedar and pine trees.

Newman said the main hotspot was in the northwest corner of the fire on the ridges overlooking Wright’s Gap Road. The fire is burning an area roughly between the Hubbard's Gap fire from 2020 and the Buffalo Creek fire in 2021.

Around 30 fire departments and several dozen personnel from across the Panhandle and Wyoming are still engaged in dousing the blaze. Many of these agencies have had firefighters on scene,  battling the fire since Tuesday afternoon.

People are also reading…

Aircraft from Scottsbluff, Valentine, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming flew sorties Tuesday and Wednesday to drop retardant and slow the fire’s spread. Two Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk helicopters have also been activated.

No injuries or structure fires have been reported from the location. 

Some residents have evacuated the affected area east of Wright's Gap Road. Additional evacuations may be necessary; smoke is still a major factor.

“We really appreciate everybody avoiding the area,” Newman said.

The Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Banner County has been temporarily closed due to the blaze. Several hundred acres of the WMA have been burnt.

Shifting winds, low humidity and high temperatures have contributed to the continuing spread of the fire. Firefighters are establishing fire containment lines around the wildfire's perimeter.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This 81-year-old skateboarder proves you can pull of tricks at any age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News