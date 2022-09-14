Smokey Fire burns 3,700 acres in Banner County

A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon continues to burn large swaths of the Wildcat Hills in northeast Banner County.

“I think we’re estimating now about 4,200 acres,” Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management Director, said of the fire, which has been dubbed the Smokey Fire. “...It’s less that the fire grew than it’s that the fire edge is further out than we thought.”

According to information released by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the fire is estimated 3,700 acres. In the majority of the area burnt, the fire is consisting on cedar and pine trees.

Newman said the main hotspot was in the northwest corner of the fire on the ridges overlooking Wright’s Gap Road. The fire is burning an area roughly between the Hubbard's Gap fire from 2020 and the Buffalo Creek fire in 2021.

Around 30 fire departments and several dozen personnel from across the Panhandle and Wyoming are still engaged in dousing the blaze. Many of these agencies have had firefighters on scene, battling the fire since Tuesday afternoon.

Aircraft from Scottsbluff, Valentine, Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming flew sorties Tuesday and Wednesday to drop retardant and slow the fire’s spread. Two Nebraska National Guard Blackhawk helicopters have also been activated.

No injuries or structure fires have been reported from the location.

Some residents have evacuated the affected area east of Wright's Gap Road. Additional evacuations may be necessary; smoke is still a major factor.

“We really appreciate everybody avoiding the area,” Newman said.

The Williams Gap Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Banner County has been temporarily closed due to the blaze. Several hundred acres of the WMA have been burnt.

Shifting winds, low humidity and high temperatures have contributed to the continuing spread of the fire. Firefighters are establishing fire containment lines around the wildfire's perimeter.

The fire's cause is still under investigation.