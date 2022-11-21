 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Torrington man injured in collision near Mitchell

A 57-year-old Torrington, Wyoming, man suffered injuries in a collision Friday.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the crash that occurred near mile marker 13 on Highway 26 at about 7:30 a.m. NSP spokesman Cody Thomas told the Star-Herald that Michael Martin, 26, of Torrington, had been driving a Toyota Sedan when he struck the rear of a tractor/trailer as its driver, Jonathon Hicks, 57, of Casper, stopped at the railroad crossing.

Martin, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was transported by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance. Additional details about his injuries weren't released.

Hicks was not injured in the collision.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Department was also on scene of the crash. 

