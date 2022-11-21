Torrington man injured in collision near Mitchell

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the crash that occurred near mile marker 13 on Highway 26 at about 7:30 a.m. NSP spokesman Cody Thomas told the Star-Herald that Michael Martin, 26, of Torrington, had been driving a Toyota Sedan when he struck the rear of a tractor/trailer as its driver, Jonathon Hicks, 57, of Casper, stopped at the railroad crossing.