Turbine explosion causes fire at Western Sugar plant

Firefighters with Scottsbluff Rural and Scottsbluff Fire Department battled a fire at the Western Sugar plant in Scottsbluff Friday.

Scottsbluff Rural Fire Assistant Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald that a turbine, which acts as a generator, had exploded, causing an active fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 7:08 p.m.

Schank said the fire occurred in the building southwest of the office area. The cause of the turbine explosion will be determined by Western Sugar officials, as well as the cost of damages.

Prior to firefighter arrival, some employees of the company did attempt to knock down the fire. Some employees had evacuated the facility and the rest were evacuated by firefighters. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

With Scottsbluff Fire Department providing mutual aid, Schank said that 14 personnel were on scene. Firefighters stayed on scene until after 9 p.m.

Scottsbluff Rural also responded to a grass fire on Friday at Highway 26 and County Road 25. Approximately three acres were damaged in the fire after a planned controlled burn got out of control, Schank said.

