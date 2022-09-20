 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two injured in Highway 26 collision

  • 0

A collision involving two vehicles in Scottsbluff resulted in two people being injured Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in the westbound lane of Highway 26, just east of Avenue B.

According to Sgt. Krisa Brass, a 90-year-old Scottsbluff man had suffered a medical emergency while he was driving, causing him to lose control of his vehicle as he drove on Highway 26 and into oncoming traffic. As the vehicle traveled eastbound in the westbound lanes, it collided with a 207 Toyota Sienna driven by Adam Chaves, 39, of Scottsbluff. The driver of the Ford Focus was not identified. 

Occupants of the vehicles were wheeled away on stretchers and transported by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center.

The Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments, Nebraska State Patrol and Valley Ambulance Services all responded to the scene. They helped clear up debris. Brass said both vehicles were totaled. 

People are also reading…

The westbound lane of Highway 26 between Avenue B and Fifth Avenue was temporarily closed as the wreckage was removed. The Scottsbluff Police Department investigated.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached by email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News