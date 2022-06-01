 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in Scottsbluff crash on Highway 26 Tuesday

Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 26 Tuesday, according to information released by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Officers from the Scottsbluff Police Department responded to a two-vehicle rollover accident Tuesday, May 31, at about 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 26 and 14th Avenue, near Target.

According to a press release by Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Cody Enlow, the 16-year-old driver of a northbound 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara failed to yield the right of way to a westbound 2014 Dodge Ram pickup. The driver was not identified by police.

The collision caused the pickup to roll onto its side and strike a light pole. The Scottsbluff Fire Department extricated the two occupants within and Valley Ambulance transported them to Regional West Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Enlow said police issued a citation for failure to yield to a motor vehicle to the driver of the Suzuki. Both vehicles were towed due to the extensive damage they received.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Public Power District also assisted at the scene.

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

