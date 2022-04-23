Unusual storm front causes fires, power outages Friday evening

A police officer shined a flashlight and knocked on Rae Ann Schmitz’s back door Friday night as the wind blew a front through the area. The officer Scottsbluff Police Department indicated he was concerned about Schmitz’s welfare as a large tree had fallen into her front yard and home.

“I was home and had been aware of the storm all day,” she said. “I heard a low rumbling sound and I thought ‘What was that?’”

As she looked out the window, she could see a limb had fallen on the side of her house. It wasn’t until the police arrived that she realized a tree fell in her front yard. Schmitz has lived at 2121 First Ave. for 44 years and seeing the tree in her front yard was emotional.

“I love that tree,” she said. “It fell as gently as she (the tree) possibly could. The heaviest part fell in the yard and the branches fell on the house. It looks like the tree is hugging my house.”

Her home had no broken windows and she was able to safely evacuate the residence with her two pets.

“It was a night to remember and our poor firefighters really got trial by fire last night,” Schmitz said.

A front brought powerful winds through the Nebraska Panhandle Friday evening into the overnight hours, causing power outages and damage to powerlines, trees and residences.

Meteorologist Rob Cox, with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, said the front went through the area around 8 p.m. Friday, April 22.

“This front was very unusual,” Cox said. “You don’t usually get really powerful winds with a cold front, but in this case, we did.”

Cox said there was an area of low pressure in the Nebraska Panhandle that combined with a high pressure system from the northwest.

“It really caused tight gradient with strong winds,” he said.

The NWS data reported the fastest wind speed was recorded at West Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff at 83 mph, shortly before 7:53 p.m.

“It was certainly a very unique event and a very powerful event,” Cox said. “This disturbance went through a rapid intensification process last night.”

Fire departments across the region were dispatched to multiple fires and downed power lines throughout the night as the storm moved through the area.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said his department was dispatched to Mitchell for mutual aid around 8 p.m. While en route, they were paged out to a fire on County Road 25 and Highway 92 around 8:19 p.m. Ten minutes later, they received another call about a tree on fire.

“We found a wind-driven fire that was in a feed yard. We started suppressing that fire and then received a call for a tree that was on fire due to electrical lines that were touching and arching on Second and D streets,” Flowers said.

Once arriving to the second fire, the department closed off the area and waited for the power company to de-energize the area before they put out the tree. Firefighters cut off the limbs on fire and then returned to the fire on Highway 92.

The cause of the fire on Highway 92 is still under investigation, Flowers said.

Brandon Smith, a firefighter for Minatare, was the overall command officer Friday evening and said they received a page to a grass fire around 6:30 p.m. It was a burn pile with embers blowing into the field. While they were heading to that, another call came in for downed powerlines south of Highland Road on Stonegate Road.

The major fire was to a barn on Highland Road and Stonegate Road.

“We did have one barn that was fully involved and was a total loss,” he said. “We were putting out hotspots and trees.”

While fighting the fire on Stonegate Road, Minatare Fire requested mutual aid from Scottsbluff Rural, WNRA Airport Fire Dept., Bayard and Bridgeport. Gering was also asked to send mutual aid, but was busy with multiple incidents within its jurisdiction.

As the crews worked to extinguish the Stonegate Road fire to multiple structures, a shed on the east side caught fire and was quickly extinguished without sustaining too much damage, Smith said.

Melbeta also had reports of downed powerlines, with the Nebraska State Patrol and sheriff’s department evacuating the area.

“There was zero visibility because of the high winds,” he said. “You couldn’t see anything but dirt in front of your hood.

Carissa Smith said the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department was dispatched as mutual aid around 7:15 p.m. While driving to the scene, Smith said they came upon a fire at Stonegate and Highland Road where visibility was zero.

“We had fire coming at the fire truck from the fire at Stonegate and Highland,” she said. “We were stopped by a sheriff’s deputy who thought there was a house on fire. The winds were erratic.”

They located the driveway and found a barn on fire. The cause of the fire is unknown. Four outbuildings, two large and two small barns, with fire damage to corrals, hay stacks and several vehicles, all deemed total losses.

Smith said the Firefighter Ministries also aided a Terrytown resident with a hotel for the night after the strong winds blew off her home’s roof.

Businesses were also affected by the storm, including Backaracks in Scottsbluff.

General manager Juewl Grubbs said the business lost power around 8:30 p.m. and closed for the evening.

“We made the most of it and turned our flashlights on and checked people out as we could,” Grubbs said. “I appreciate them being patient and coming back today to pay the bills that we weren’t able to take care of last night.”

West Nebraska Regional Airport also sustained damage to its skylight. Airport Director Raul Aguallo said half of the skylight is missing.

“Because of the wind, we can’t get anybody up to repair it, so I’ve got crew there who are going to be there to keep mopping and doing those sorts of things to keep the place dry,” Aguallo said.

The skylight piece is 40-by-40 feet in total, so roughly a piece about 20-feet-by 20-feet was blown off.

They have calls out to the roofers and skylight repair crews with the hope to have some resolution in the next few days. The airport also lost some roofing panels and damage to gates. The airport remains open, but the terminal is closed. United Airlines canceled all flights for Saturday.

Downed powerlines caused outages across Scottsbluff, continuing to affect over 200 customers Saturday. Grant Otten, media relations specialist with Nebraska Public Power District said most of the outages are caused from damaged or broken power poles. He did not have an estimated time for when power would come on.

“Some of the poles are pretty gnarly,” he said. “We had poles broken in half because the wind was so strong and some poles are just leaning.”

Otten said they are bringing in crews from across the state to help with the repairs. He also reminded the public to stay clear of powerlines and to assume any lines are energized.

The front brought with it strong winds, which kicked up dust, and no moisture. However, Cox said snow is on the way.

“There is snow falling behind this disturbance,” he said. “We are getting some snow on the back side of it.”

The NWS does not predict more than an inch of accumulation, but the wind will continue through the area with gusts upwards of 60 mph.

