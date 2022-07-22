Wanted man once again eludes law enforcement

Local authorities spent Thursday night searching for a man wanted on charges.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a Scotts Bluff County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Highland Road in the eastern part of the county. According to information released by Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, this led to a pursuit, and the driver of the vehicle abandoned it south of Minatare and fled on foot.
Officers recovered a loaded handgun near the vehicle. Items inside the vehicle lead deputies to suspect that Lance Gibbons, 54, a man wanted on an outstanding warrant, was the driver. Gibbons has an extensive criminal history and had previously been spotted in the area in June.
Officers from several local agencies responded to the area. They searched for Gibbons for several hours, but were unsuccessful in finding him.
A warrant for Gibbons arrest has been issued, alleging he failed to appear for an April court hearing on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence.
Authorities describe him as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6-foot tall and weighing around 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gibbons can contact the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-436-6666.
The Scotts Bluff County and Morrill County Sheriff’s offices, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Scottsbluff, Gering and Minatare police departments were all involved in Thursday’s efforts.
People can anonymously report their tips to the Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP (7867) or the Text-a-Tip program, tips@scottsbluffcounty.org.