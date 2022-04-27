Watch now: ‘I’m standing here because of it’: Men honored for rescuing sheriff’s deputy after crash

Three local citizens were honored Wednesday for rescuing a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy from a burning vehicle.

Representatives of the Nebraska State Patrol and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office presented three local men, Keagan Shifflett, Robert Regester and Kealan Hawley, with Life Savers Awards for their actions on April 18. A small ceremony took place at the NSP Troop E Headquarters in Scottsbluff.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Monday, April 18, Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Ruzicka suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose consciousness while driving his patrol vehicle on Highway 71.

The vehicle left the road, hit an embankment and caught fire. Shortly afterward, the three witnesses saw the vehicle burning near a patch of trees and rushed to help.

Shifflett told the Star-Herald, “Robert and I were heading to Bomgaars to get some boots and we took Highway 71 because of the train on (Highway) 26. Sure enough, we’d seen the (deputy’s car) on the ditch bank, so we pulled over, ran over there and banged on the window to see if he’d wake up. Well, he didn’t, so we grabbed a hitch, we hit the window and shattered it. We pulled him out and, right after we pulled him out, the car blew up.”

The trio pulled Ruzicka onto the road, where medics soon arrived to get him to safety. Regester said he’d told Shifflett to call 911, then Hawley arrived and the trio worked to break the vehicle’s windows and drag Ruzicka to safety.

“I was just on my way to college,” Hawley said. “I saw them two going back and forth, and I said ‘Wow, something’s wrong.’”

After the rescue, he said, he went home, got bandaged up after cutting his fingers during the rescue, and headed back to college.

NSP Col. John Bolduc and Capt. Kurt Von Minden, as well as Sheriff Mark Overman, were among those on hand Wednesday to present Shifflett, Regester and Hawley with their awards.

“Normally, we present Life Saver awards to our troopers who are involved in incidents like this, but it’s really special when we get a chance to honor our citizens who decided to step up and take action,” Bolduc, superintendent of the NSP, said. “... The actions of these three heroes showed courage and boldness during an emergency situation. It is with deep appreciation this award is presented to these three gentlemen.”

Ruzicka and his wife, Beth, were also available to provide awards and to thank the trio for saving Ruzicka’s life.

“I’m very appreciative and thankful they were there and did what they did, and I’m standing here because of it,” Ruzicka said.

