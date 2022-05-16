 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman injured in Gering semi, car collision

5-16 accident 1.jpg

Gering Fire Department firefighters inspect the damage done to a white sedan after it was hit by a semi-truck Monday morning.

A woman suffered injuries Monday after a semi struck her vehicle in a crash at the intersection of M Street and Lockwood Oil Road in Gering.

The collision occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Sgt. Justin Brunz of the Gering Police Department said the crash took place between a northbound white Buick sedan and a westbound blue semi-trailer.

5-16 accident 2.jpg

Police officers and firefighters from Gering responded to Monday's crash, cleaning up debris and learning more about what happened.

“Witnesses say (the driver of the sedan) stopped at the stop sign and proceeded into the intersection but didn’t see a large truck and trailer coming westbound, and the truck driver just wasn’t able to stop in time from striking the passenger’s side of the vehicle,” Brunz told the Star-Herald.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Regional West Medical Center due to complaints of pain from her car’s airbag deployment. Brunz said she is believed to have been the only occupant of the vehicle. The semi’s driver was uninjured.

5-16 accident 3.jpg

A white Buick sedan was hit by a semi-truck in Gering Monday morning. The sole occupant was taken to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

The impact shattered the sedan’s rear window and crumpled the right rear passenger’s side of the vehicle. Brunz said an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

