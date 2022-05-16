Woman injured in Gering semi, car collision

A woman suffered injuries Monday after a semi struck her vehicle in a crash at the intersection of M Street and Lockwood Oil Road in Gering.

The collision occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Sgt. Justin Brunz of the Gering Police Department said the crash took place between a northbound white Buick sedan and a westbound blue semi-trailer.

“Witnesses say (the driver of the sedan) stopped at the stop sign and proceeded into the intersection but didn’t see a large truck and trailer coming westbound, and the truck driver just wasn’t able to stop in time from striking the passenger’s side of the vehicle,” Brunz told the Star-Herald.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Regional West Medical Center due to complaints of pain from her car’s airbag deployment. Brunz said she is believed to have been the only occupant of the vehicle. The semi’s driver was uninjured.

The impact shattered the sedan’s rear window and crumpled the right rear passenger’s side of the vehicle. Brunz said an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

