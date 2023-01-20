 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming Patrol cites driver inattention as factor in fatal crash

Driver inattention is being investigated as a factor in a fatal UTV crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at milepost 29.5 on Highway 26, west of Fort Laramie, according to information released by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. At 8:46 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a UTV rollover on the adjacent Service Road.

According to the patrol, the driver of a 2020 Kubota RTV-XG850, identified as Maurice E. Jepson, 84, was westbound on the service road that ran parallel to the railroad tracks. Jepson was assisting in the movement of cattle in the area and failed to notice a mound of gravel on the roadway. The Kubota collided with the gravel and overturned.

Jepson, of Fort Laramie, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.

The roadway was snow-covered at the time of the crash.

