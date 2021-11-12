Service accident leads Pioneers' Chuck Heeman to Gering

“So ,I talked to the league organizer and I said I would like to talk to you about Casper. So, we went up there and talked to the people in Casper. We drove up from Phoenix, and took some vacation. We met with (the league organizer) and some people in Casper. I said, ‘OK,, we would like to do Casper.’ So, we committed to that, and then he starts telling me about Gering, Nebraska. I don’t know anything about Gering, Nebraska. I don’t know what that is,” he said.

He said the league was interested in the Gering market because they were in the process of building Oregon Trail Ballpark. Heeman wasn’t sold on owning a team in Gering.

“We had been working in small markets. Klamath Falls is a smaller market than this and we did very well there. So that doesn’t scare us,” Heeman said.

After leaving Casper, Heeman decided to drive to Gering to take a look at the community.

“We decided to spend a day here. If we don’t feel good about it, we’ll just go home,” he said. “So, we came down here. We talked to Mayor Kaufman and all the city staff. They showed us the plans for the ballpark.”

Mayra fell in love with the community, so they decided this would be a great place to have a team. They also bought the Casper Horseheads.

“We went back to the league organizer and told him we’ve got enough money in the bank to do one team and suffer some losses for a year while we build it. We don’t have enough to do two,” Heeman said. “Well, (the Expedition League) needed somebody here. so we worked a deal. We got the two teams.”

