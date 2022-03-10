ACE Camp Pairs Natural Resources with Summer Fun

LINCOLN — Whether it’s a reptile wrapped around a wrist or a cool splash in the Middle Loup River, Adventure Camp about the Environment (ACE) has something to offer this summer. Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) are now accepting registrations for ACE Camp June 26-29, at the State 4-H Youth Camp near Halsey.

Nebraska’s 23 NRDs encourage middle school students interested in the outdoors to sign up for this educational, action-packed camp. To qualify, students should have completed sixth, seventh or eighth grade in the 2021-2022 school year.

The four-day adventure camp provides students an opportunity to dive into different hands-on activities with a natural resources focus. Sessions educate youth on Nebraska’s water resources, wildlife, soil, trees, range and grasslands, technology and more. ACE Camp gets students outdoors to explore the world around them.

Campers also have the opportunity to tube the river, experience archery, zip line and much more. Expect students to have a better awareness of possible careers in natural resources by learning from professionals working to conserve them every day.

Fees and registration are $235/camper. The North Platte NRD provides four scholarships. Submit a 200-word paragraph on why you would like to attend the camp to ashepperd@npnrd.org or 100547 Airport Road, Scottsbluff. For more information about scholarships and camp registration forms, contact Amanda Shepperd at (308)632-2749. For more information about ACE Camp, visit the Upper Loup NRD website. Registration deadline is June 10, space is limited, so campers are encouraged to register early.

