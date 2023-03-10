It's said that everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day. Leading up to the annual celebration of all that is Irish, the Midwest Theater will host Danú as the ensemble stops in Scottsbluff on its current U.S. tour.

Band member Benny McCarthy is one of the founding members of the group, which formed in 1995 as part of Ireland's delegation to Lorient Inter-Celtic Festival in France, the biggest gatherings of Celtic nations in the world.

"We put this group of people together, and we called ourselves, Danú. Danú is a queen, a goddess in Celtic mythology," he said. "...We were given the stage, and the rest is history, as they say."

Over the years, some of the members of the Irish ensemble have changed, but the group's desire to perform has largely remained the same.

"We've had a few different changes, as we went along, but we're still doing the same thing, playing music, singing songs and having fun."

McCarthy plays accordion and melodeon for Danú.

The group is "quite a big ensemble," he said, "with big sounds and most of the instruments you'd have in Irish music."

Group members perform on instruments common in Irish music, like the flute, fiddle, bouzouki guitar, married with vocals in Irish and English from vocalist Nell Ní Chróinín.

"Her first language is Irish," McCarthy said of Ni Chróinín. "She is a very well-known Irish singer. She sings lovely songs with us and we've arranged music around (her voice) as well."

Ni Chróinín has won prestigious awards for sean-nós singing, according to an online bio. Sean-nos is Irish for "old style," and sean-nos singing usually involves long, melodic phrases with highly ornamented and melodic arrangements.

Danú has had live performances broadcast in Ireland, Canada, England, and in the U.S., on NPR. The group has won numerous awards and its tours have taken it throughout Europe and the U.S. It’s most recent tour will wrap up next week, but just this week, the group was making stops in Missouri, Kansas and Las Vegas before heading to Scottsbluff. It will wrap up its tour after visits to Colorado.

It's a fair assumption that the weeks and days leading up to St. Patrick's Day is among the ensemble's busiest, McCarthy said.

"It's a good week to be Irish," he said, saying that the group enjoys touring. "We don't do it as much as we used to, but it's always fun. ... As long as we're always discovering new things, new places, meeting new people and performing in front of new audiences, everything is beautiful here."

He said the band doesn't cover the "stereotypical Irish songs," that some people may be familiar with and describes their performances as intimate, as they talk about the songs that they are performing and share with the audience.

"I suppose we're closer to what's really happening ‘underground’ in Ireland," he said in describing Danú's repertoire. "If you went to Ireland and found a nice pub in the middle of the country side, and you went in and listened to some music and heard someone singing some songs, I suppose that is more what we do, more what we are really like."

Over the last two decades, Danú has released three albums, and is working on a fourth, McCarthy said. They are hoping to have it wrapped up by this summer. CDs of Danú’s albums will be available at its performance.

For more about Danú, including samples of its tracks, visit its website, www.danu.net.

For tickets to Thursday’s performance, visit midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311. You can also visit the theater, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $28. During Thursday’s event, Flyover Brewing Company will also be providing a bar and will feature some of its craft beers.