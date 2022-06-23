Adventure ride marks start of Rendezvous weekend

A weekend of activities leading up to the Robidoux Rendezvous kicked off Thursday as a group of riders left 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff on a 35-mile adventure ride.

Eleven riders set off on the Thursday’s ride, a fraction of the 570 or so bikers registered for various races on Saturday. This inaugural ride was a way for bikers to meet with friends, make new ones, and acquire a better understanding of what the Robidoux Rendezvous has to offer.

“We call it an adventure ride, and it’s a free social ride that’s part of the whole weekend. It’s just a way different riders can get together, enjoy each others’ company and be out on the road together. That’s what today is all about,” Matthew Hutt, the founder of the Robidoux Rendezvous, said.

Race organizer Aaron Raines called Thursday's excursion a no-drop ride, meaning the bicyclists would do their best not to leave anyone behind if they couldn’t keep up with the lead riders’ pace.

“We had people coming in the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday before the (main) race, and this is really giving them further insight into where we ride every day,” Raines said. “We’re going to ride some stuff that’s pretty hard to put into a race.

"With a group, we can do that. The entire idea is we’re bringing our community of cyclists to our community here in Scottsbluff-Gering.”

The excursion took the adventurers south to the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area by the county line with Banner County. Raines had stashed refreshments at a regroup point one-third of the way through the course.

Each of the riders had already packed water bottles and applied sunscreen before they set off.

“You guys came prepared, I like it,” Raines told the group.

rider Shannon Mangan said, “This being my very first gravel race, I had no idea how to prepare, what to do, where to go and the event organizers were incredibly helpful and really easy to communicate with."

Raines said the gravel courses this weekend offer more engaging scenery than if cyclists stuck to paved roads. Mangan said she was looking forward to seeing some of the vistas that the county has to offer.

“I signed up for this race before I had the bike because I saw pictures online about how beautiful it was here,” she said. “...I’ve never seen the center of the United States and it’s gorgeous here.”

Other cyclists, such as Luke Sabala, were returning to the area just to bike with their friends.

"My buddy and I graduated high school (together) and he's the one who told me about this race. This is actually only the second time I've rode (the race)," Sabala said. "...I plan on coming back every year after.

After the ride, the cyclists returned to Broadway and stopped by the Flyover Brewing Company. The race’s organizers had partnered with the brewery to create a special Robidoux Rendezvous Edition summer ale. The release party for the drink was held at the culmination of the ride.

“We’ll be out here at the brewery tonight hanging out,” Raines said of the event. “Again, pretty low-key, but we’ll be releasing that (ale) to everybody tonight.”

Three additional casual rides will be hosted on Friday, all of which also launch from the 18th Street Plaza. The Kenda Coffee Ride leaves at 10 a.m., the Thank Gravel It’s Friday crew is scheduled to leave around noon, and the Ride or Die Collective will leave around 2 p.m.

All of these rides will be flat, no-drop gravel rides slightly shorter than Thursday’s adventure ride at between 20 and 25 miles.

The 18th Street Plaza will additionally host a vendor expo and packet pick-up for riders from 3 — 8 p.m. on Friday. It will also feature live music and a riders’ meet-up. The main races at the Robidoux Rendezvous will begin Saturday at the Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering. These consist of 25, 46, 67 and 100-mile races.

“This is a race that everyone from east to west coast should definitely participate in,” Mangan said. “A friendly group of people that want to get everyone involved; everyone should try it."

