When the amazing acrobats and musicians from Cirque Kalabanté perform at the Midwest Theater on Tuesday, May 16, artistic director and company founder Yamoussa Bangora promises it will be like taking a journey to his home country.

Bangoura, who is based in Montreal, Canada, but grew up in the African country of Guinea, told the Star-Herald he is looking forward to bringing the company’s “Afrique en Cirque” show to the Scottsbluff community.

The show’s music features the African instrument, the Kora, a 21-string instrument, complemented by African drums, called djembe, and instruments like the saxophone and bass. Bangora calls it a “fusion” of African culture in a show that he repeatedly calls “joyful” when describing the performance. Reviews of the show describe it as "colorful," full of "vitality", and "magical."

"They will be traveling to Africa, seeing our show," he said. "Our show (gives) the real feel, like African vibrations, African music, African tumblers and acrobatics. The fusion is complete with our décor, our costumes, our music. They really have to see it."

Bangoura, who used to be a soccer player, said he always enjoyed the circus and began watching European circuses. He began his performance career with Circus Baobab, a Guinean troupe. His travels continued with Cirque Éloize, a Canadian company.

“From Canada, I wanted to do something with Africa, my motherland. With all the experiences I had, I wanted to put together a circus with African youth so I trained my cousins, my brothers and my sisters.”

After they completed their schooling, he said, he put together the show, "Afrique en Cirque," which has now traveled the world. The show traveled for about a year before the COVID pandemic, and is now in its second year after a brief respite.

Asked what he enjoys most about performing, Bangoura said, “The happiness. The happiness in the faces of the audience.” He said he loves seeing people’s faces as they are amazed by the tumbling and acrobatics, or enjoying the music, the percussion and other parts of the show.

After the show, he said, people often thank him for bringing the show to them, which makes him feel good.

"It makes me feel like I can change the world," he said, saying he likes that people are learning about African culture through his show. "I love seeing people glad to be human, feeling the music, enjoying the dancing and the acrobatics, the percussion and singing. They just love it."

Tickets are currently on sale for the performance, slated for 7:30 p.m., at the Midwest Theater. The box office is open from 10 .a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or you can purchase them online at midwesttheater.com. Tickets are priced from $28-$38.

