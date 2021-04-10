After 10 years, a Panhandle horse will return to his childhood home

In the midst of all this, Smith also contacted Fry to tell her a little more about Jed’s story during his time with her — fattening him up after receiving him skinny, riding him out to the lake in the summer, his gentleness with everyone he meets.

Looking at the situation now, Smith is glad she and Fortner came to the conclusion to give Jed back, but, at first, both were in such shock they weren’t sure what to do.

“I was shocked. I was like, ‘Really?’ It’s still kind of a shock because she’s been looking for him for so long,” she said. “Sherry got a hold of me first and talked to me about it first. She said, ‘What would you do?’ And I said, ‘Boy, Sherry, I don’t know. It’s a shock.’”

In the end, they just couldn’t keep him knowing this woman who loved him so much for so long was still out there, waiting for the day that they might reunite.

When Fortner told Fry of their plans to return Jed to her once they got a replacement horse, it was too much for her. Fry said that she isn’t usually an emotional person, but she couldn’t remember the last time she had cried as hard as she did. Her husband wasn’t sure he’d ever seen her cry harder.