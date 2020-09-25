After 35 years, Scottsbluff’s Taco de Oro to close Saturday

After 35 years in business, Taco de Oro will be closing its doors for good.
Owner John Cervantes said he started the business with his brother in 1985. The partnership didn’t last long, however, and soon Cervantes was running the business himself. It quickly became a community favorite, and the community became his favorite part of the job.
“To me, it’s the customers, the people that come to your place. Just seeing them over and over again,” he said. “Honestly, you want to take care of them all the time.”
Like many other businesses and restaurants, Taco de Oro temporarily closed for the coronavirus pandemic. Cervantes said he closed on April 4, the day the first case of the virus was announced in Scottsbluff.
They reopened the drive-thru on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to much celebration on social media. Cervantes’ daughter Anna Griffiths posted the announcement on social media, garnering 80 celebratory comments, 160 reactions and 378 shares.
The reopening wasn’t to last very long. Due to Cervantes’ personal health concerns, he decided to officially close up shop to focus on his health.
“Business is good. I would stay in business if it wasn’t for that,” he said. “When your immune system is down ... I’m at the point that you get COVID-19, and it would take care of you.”
Griffiths said COVID-19 probably accelerated the time they chose to close the restaurant’s doors.
“His health and safety are our main concern,” she said.
Griffiths, Cervantes, and his wife Arlene acknowledged that Saturday will be a sad day for everyone.
“My husband is the business,” Arlene said. “It hasn’t really hit yet, but it will definitely hit on Saturday.”
The customers, who have lined the drive-thru the moment the restaurant reopened, said they will miss the Scottsbluff staple.
“I’ll definitely miss eating their famous TDO’s,” customer Nohemi Leal told the Star-Herald. “Taco de Oro was my very first job at the age of 16. I’ll miss going in to eat and enjoying small talk with the great staff.”
Laurie Winkler said, “I went literally every week when I was pregnant with my youngest daughter who is now 16. Taco de Oro has given us many memories over all the years, and we wish them all the best.”
On social media, lots of people returning “home” for the holidays or other events often touted having to make a trip to enjoy TDO.
Down the road, Cervantes said he plans to either sell the restaurant or rent it out, but is more focused on handling his health right now. His family doesn’t know what the future holds, but right now, they won’t waste time worrying about it.
“It’s all in God’s hands what happens next,” Griffiths said.
