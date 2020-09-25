After 35 years, Scottsbluff’s Taco de Oro to close Saturday

Griffiths said COVID-19 probably accelerated the time they chose to close the restaurant’s doors.

“His health and safety are our main concern,” she said.

Griffiths, Cervantes, and his wife Arlene acknowledged that Saturday will be a sad day for everyone.

“My husband is the business,” Arlene said. “It hasn’t really hit yet, but it will definitely hit on Saturday.”

The customers, who have lined the drive-thru the moment the restaurant reopened, said they will miss the Scottsbluff staple.

“I’ll definitely miss eating their famous TDO’s,” customer Nohemi Leal told the Star-Herald. “Taco de Oro was my very first job at the age of 16. I’ll miss going in to eat and enjoying small talk with the great staff.”

Laurie Winkler said, “I went literally every week when I was pregnant with my youngest daughter who is now 16. Taco de Oro has given us many memories over all the years, and we wish them all the best.”

On social media, lots of people returning “home” for the holidays or other events often touted having to make a trip to enjoy TDO.