After promoting Nebraska's Landmark Country for 24 years, Kevin Howard to step away from tourism career

Cheyenne County Tourism Director Kevin Howard will retire from his tourism role after serving several western Nebraska communities since 1997.

Tourism had been a passion for Howard growing up and caused his family to sell their homestead south of McGrew to pursue a family venture — the Oregon Trail Wagon Train at Chimney Rock in Bayard.

Over his career, Howard served stints in Scotts Bluff County, the City of Alliance and Cheyenne County as a tourism director. Each move offered him a chance to get a fresh perspective to keep it interesting and attract tourists to the area.

“Tourism takes a hold of you and won’t let go,” Howard said. “It’s one of those things that I just have a passion for.”

Discovering a passion

While Howard worked on his grandfather’s homestead south of McGrew, his parents sought to start their own business venture, the Oregon Trail Wagon Train in Bayard. The Howard family struggled to get financing from any banks after pitching the idea of purchasing a covered wagon and a team of horses to give people rides along the Oregon Trail.

Selling farm equipment for money to start the business, Howard would help give tours with his parents. That’s when he discovered his passion for tourism.

“I found out that I had more interest in the wagon train than I did farming, so we sold the farm and all of the equipment and put that into the wagon train,” he said.

He worked full-time at the wagon train, also commonly referred to as Gordon Howard’s — although Howard said his father hated that people called it that.

During his time giving visitors tours, Howard said he fostered lifelong friendships.

“I had people who would come once a week, every week to eat a steak with us,” he said. “We made good friends there. We took people out on the Oregon Trail in that covered wagon and you get to know those people. I have friends all over the world that I still keep in touch with.

“We had some great experiences and met some great people while we were all out there for a shared interest.”

He worked alongside his parents, Gordon and Patty, and his wife, Bonnie, for 26 years. Then, he took a position as the tourism director for Scotts Bluff County in 1998, which he held for 12 years.

Tourism as a career

“It was a chance to do something new,” he said. “I had interests, but I didn’t always have time to do those interests like get into the legislation. Besides, grandpa used to say teachers and preachers need to move around once in a while. That is true with tourism people, too.”

As the Scotts Bluff County tourism director, Howard had an opportunity to get involved in forming legislation while he worked to get the original lodging tax laws enacted.

“When I first had my words make it into the law books, I thought, ‘That’s pretty cool,’” Howard said. “So I had the interest in statewide tourism and the legislature. I had interest in what motivated people to go somewhere and how to promote more people to come and that’s what tourism is.”

Howard wanted to help tourists enjoy their trip and make the most of their time in the communities through good customer service with the goal that they will return in the future. Through those efforts, he helped grow communities.

“You can make a difference in a community through tourism,” he said. “The tourist dollar in Nebraska is worth 2.5 times of what you and I would spend. The tourist spending a dollar is the same as us spending $2.50 because of the economic impact to it.”

His fondest memory was creating the Nebraska’s Landmark Country brand through a collaborative effort with all of the Scotts Bluff County communities.

“Prior to that, I was using Visit the Valley because the valley rang through with our local folks and nobody thought about Nebraska having a valley, so it was a little bit of surprise,” he said. “But then we got into this and got input from all of the communities. It was almost Monument Valley, but that’s in Utah.”

Howard then took the tourism director position for the City of Alliance in 2011, serving the community for nearly eight years. The total solar eclipse in 2017 was a big tourism event during his tenure with the city that required a year and a half of planning.

The event attracted an estimated 25,000 people to Alliance for the eclipse, with about 5,000 people at Carhenge, a copy of England’s Stonehenge built with classic American cars.

“We worked statewide with that to promote the whole state of Nebraska,” he said. “None of us is an island. We have to work together because we all share the same visitors.”

The Alliance community opened up their homes, rented out their pastures and served meals to tourists.

“We had some great speakers on astronomy and free programs at the performing arts center in Alliance,” he said. “It was cool.”

Working toward retiring

The past four years, Howard has worked as the Cheyenne County tourism director in Sidney. His arrival corresponded with a restructuring of Cabela’s that moved nearly 120 jobs from the Sidney operation to corporate headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

“It’s the shark investors who forced the sale. It wasn’t Bass Pro, it wasn’t the Cabela’s family. It was the people who came in and forced the sale, made money and left,” Howard said. “Our lodging tax was down 43% when I came here in 2018, so that’s a heck of a deficit to try and build back.”

Over the past three years, Sidney’s lodging tax has teetered from negative to positive with the current numbers back to 2015 levels.

“I thought I could probably help down here,” he said. “It’s been a great and interesting time.”

Howard submitted his resignation to the Cheyenne County commissioners Jan. 18. He does not have a retirement date, stating he wants to support the next tourism director with the transition.

“I can’t, in good conscience, leave a community flat-footed,” Howard said. “I want to be able to help the new person understand the rules and regulations. The hardest part is going to be stepping out of the way when they’re ready.”

He said his future plans are to spend time with his family and go fishing.

While he jokes, “it’s a horrible disease, that tourism,” the passion he has for promoting attractions has impacted multiple communities.

He hopes his work has made a difference and will continue to serve the communities’ interests as he leaves behind a legacy of promoting the valleys, quirky landmarks and communities of western Nebraska.

