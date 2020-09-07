After 'secrecy' around ‘Street Outlaws,’ County commissioner asks for openness

While the roaring of car engines were heard for miles, some members of the public told commissioners that public discussion about the deal that could bring millions to Scotts Bluff County and “Street Outlaws” was too quiet.
In response, Commissioner Charlie Knapper now has called for a discussion about transparency and access of county business.
On Friday afternoon, Knapper requested the county clerk add an item to Tuesday’s agenda to have commissioners consider moving meetings from 4:30 p.m. to “a time later in the evening to encourage more public participation and to enhance the County Board’s commitment to openness in government,” as required by the Open Meetings Act.
The act mandates meetings can be open or closed, what is required of agendas, and the procedures for making public business.
Knapper brought up the issue previously at the Aug. 31 budget workshop, when he said the “Street Outlaws” filming was successful, but said some people wanted the chance to air their concerns to the commission.
There’s been a lot of love for the reality racing show that averages nearly 3 million viewers per airing, according to Nielsen Company ratings. Owners of restaurants and other shops praised the increased business on Facebook.
One salon owner, Tanya Bosche, has a story about a racer who paid for his haircut and another woman’s color treatment, a story touted by officials as just one of many successes.
Bosche concluded a social media post with “Sorry for the noise it’s caused, but I just wanted to say I am personally grateful for the business it is helping generate during a time where a lot of jobs have been so unsure,” and two emoji hearts. All 151 comments on her story were supportive, adding anecdotes about taking photos, racers supporting businesses and how the noise about the noise is just … noise.
There have been two complaints about noise emailed to Sheriff Mark Overman’s office, which he said he passed on to the show’s producers.
One complaint, written by a person who lives on D Street in Gering, wrote to the Sheriff’s Office: “I find it unacceptable that you would allow this kind of noise WITHOUT considering the real, live human beings living within the city. This noise wakes up the household each time they rev up.”
He continued: “Explain to me why they are not south of the bluffs. Explain the thought process that decided to put them in the town.”
At the August meeting, Knapper said he was approached by a “small group of vocal people,” who brought up “some valid complaints." They could not attend a 4:30 p.m. meeting, saying it’s too early in the afternoon, he said.
“A true public meeting should be after 5 p.m.” he said, “I’ve felt that way for a long time, and I’d like us to consider moving our meetings from 4:30 to 5:30.”
On Friday, he said, evening meetings are “more in line with the spirit of openness required of public meetings.”
The Open Meetings Act requires “that the formation of public policy is public business and may not be conducted in secret.” It goes on to say, “Every meeting of a public body shall be open to the public,” allowing citizens to attend and speak at meetings.
Knapper said in an interview Friday it’s not just about “Street Outlaws” noise concerns, but making sure everyone has access to the decision.
“It’s important for us to hear all concerns from the public, I know we created some difficulties for farmers in the area who need to bring equipment across the expressway where we shut it down,” he said. “When you’re talking about taking farm equipment 6 miles, 8 miles round trip, you’re burning a lot of gas.”
He said if the farmers would have had better information they could have planned ahead or reached out to the production company.
County and city officials did not want to provide details about the contents of the show. Paula Leung, a producer for Pilgrim Media who spoke during an early August county commissioners meeting requesting road access for filming, requested the media not use her name or quotes.
City of Scottsbluff Economic Director Starr Lehl said the secrecy was requested by the production company, Pilgrim Media.
“The only reason it was kept secret is sometimes the racers try to find out where they are going to be next and they would have tried to come out early and drag race on the streets,” she said, adding that the company would have moved to another location outside the area if that happened.
Lehl said the show has made “a huge difference in our hotels and restaurants,” which were hit by the economic slump caused by COVID-19. Lehl said a more complete picture of the financial impact will be available after the show’s production ends.
On Aug. 3, Knapper told local outlets who attended the meeting, including the Star-Herald, “to have discretion” regarding some of the details that came out at a July County Meeting.
He said the county was expecting between $2 million to $10 million from hosting the show, and if information from the public meeting got out, it would “jeopardize people’s livelihoods.”
When asked to clarify his comments at that time, Knapper asked the Star-Herald to withhold the fact that the show was a reality show with a racing element, and that the show had recently been filming in Casper, Wyoming. That information came from Commissioner’s Mark Reichert’s questions to producer Leung in the public meeting.
That night, Knapper called a meeting with the Star-Herald Publisher Rich Macke, Editor Brad Staman and Lehl.
“Starr and I didn’t ask them to completely not print anything, we just wanted to make sure there was no wording about a race, or the name of the film company,” he said, adding, “We were OK with them printing something about a TV show filming on a stretch of highway.”
Knapper said in the interview Friday he would have worked harder to reach out to more farmers in the area and requested the chairman read the resolution out loud because it provided no details, but said he had “no regrets” about the handling of “Street Outlaws.”
“We need to read the resolutions in the meeting and give the public a chance to prepare for any inconveniences or disruptions to commerce,” he said.
A new resolution is also before commissioners on Tuesday to extend use of the road for filming from Sunday, Sept. 20 until Sunday, Oct. 24.
