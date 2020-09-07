After 'secrecy' around ‘Street Outlaws,’ County commissioner asks for openness

While the roaring of car engines were heard for miles, some members of the public told commissioners that public discussion about the deal that could bring millions to Scotts Bluff County and “Street Outlaws” was too quiet.

In response, Commissioner Charlie Knapper now has called for a discussion about transparency and access of county business.

On Friday afternoon, Knapper requested the county clerk add an item to Tuesday’s agenda to have commissioners consider moving meetings from 4:30 p.m. to “a time later in the evening to encourage more public participation and to enhance the County Board’s commitment to openness in government,” as required by the Open Meetings Act.

The act mandates meetings can be open or closed, what is required of agendas, and the procedures for making public business.

Knapper brought up the issue previously at the Aug. 31 budget workshop, when he said the “Street Outlaws” filming was successful, but said some people wanted the chance to air their concerns to the commission.

There’s been a lot of love for the reality racing show that averages nearly 3 million viewers per airing, according to Nielsen Company ratings. Owners of restaurants and other shops praised the increased business on Facebook.

One salon owner, Tanya Bosche, has a story about a racer who paid for his haircut and another woman’s color treatment, a story touted by officials as just one of many successes.

Bosche concluded a social media post with “Sorry for the noise it’s caused, but I just wanted to say I am personally grateful for the business it is helping generate during a time where a lot of jobs have been so unsure,” and two emoji hearts. All 151 comments on her story were supportive, adding anecdotes about taking photos, racers supporting businesses and how the noise about the noise is just … noise.