Ag leader Owen Palm garners top Chamber of Commerce award

Owen Palm – Trail Blazer of the Year Award

Owen Palm, president and CEO of 21st Century Holdings, received the Chamber of Commerce’s most prestigious award, the Trail Blazer of the Year Award. Former Sen. John Stinner, the recipient of the award last year, presented the honor to Palm, which recognizes an individual who gives their talents and resources to the community in such a way that the entire community reaps the benefits.

Since Palm graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines with a degree in geological engineering, he has worked in a variety of industries, from stints in Casper, Wyoming, and Houston in the oil industry, as a marketing director in the beef industry to leading Western Sugar Industry for 13 years as its chief executive officer, including during the historic explosion at the plant in 1996 and the rebuilding effort in the aftermath.

It took two years to rebuild the factory after the explosion.

Stinner said, "There were endless streams of acts of courage, strength, professionalism and determination. Traits he still displays today."

As a long list of Palm's accomplishments and contributions were recounted, Stinner said, "This Trail Blazer's caring and serving the community does not stop."

One of Palm's most notable achievements is his appointment by former Gov. Pete Ricketts and former University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds to serve as co-chair of the Blue Print of Nebraska Commission, a statewide initiative to build economic development opportunities throughout the state. The initiative resulted in a 12-month statewide vision and planning process to develop a comprehensive economic development strategy to build Nebraska's economy into the future. Five years later, the recommendations of that plan and its work with 18 industry councils, continue to be implemented throughout the state, including through the implementation of legislation.

Stinner, who served as the District 47 senator, said, "His co-leadership was a huge commitment personally and is a point of pride for Nebraska agriculture."

Palm’s influence in the agriculture industry throughout western Nebraska and the region is well-recognized. In 1996, he collaborated with others to purchase an Alliance John Deere dealership. Today, that initial purchase has grown to encompass 16 locations in the region that employ more than 450 people. The 21st Century Group has also expanded to purchase Valley Irrigation and a leasing company, in addition to being the leader in the subservice drip irrigation industry.

Palm has an interest in conserving and improving natural resources, which has led to contributions to the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center for its irrigation research, service as a member of the Department of Natural Resources Commission and as a past chair of the Nature Conservancy. In the Nature Conservancy, he is engaged in the Platte River Implementation Program.

He and his son, Bryan, are actively engaged in production agriculture. Through their work and 21st Century, they share data to demonstrate the value of available agriculture technologies, from monitoring soil moisture to yields to improve production practices. The 21st Century team engages in farm-size demonstration plots and field days to promote the adoption of the most current agronomic practices. At the family's annual calf branding, Palm makes an effort to invite non-farm/ranch participants to promote learning and preserve the traditions of branding, while also demonstrating humane methods of treating and raising beef cattle.

Palm's contributions have even included joining forces with other entities to help raise funds to benefit those farmers affected in 2019 when a tunnel in Gering-Fort Laramie and Goshen irrigation system collapsed, causing a loss in water supply that impacted more than 100,000 acres in Nebraska and Wyoming.

“He has and will continue to give a tremendous amount to the entire community, but especially to the agriculture sector of the community, state, region and country,” Stinner said.

Palm is also on the board and serves on the executive committee for the Platte Institute for Economic Development. He and his wife have both served as presidents on the Twin Cities Development Board. Palm also has served on the Foundation of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, the Chadron State College Foundation and the Scottsbluff YMCA board.

Todd Lewis – Visionary Super Star

The Chamber of Commerce recognized Todd Lewis, owner and co-founder of Bytes Computer & Network Solutions, with the Visionary Super Star Award. Susan Wiedeman , who was recognized with the award in 2019, presented the award.

Lewis, who grew up in the Midwest, graduated high school in Bismarck, North Dakota, and attended college there until relocating to Scottsbluff. He continued college at WNCC and his career development included attending Microsoft Certified Systems Engineering School, which pointed him toward the next phase of his career — his first job at Computerland, where he discovered the world of sales and networking.

Lewis worked as a consultant after completing many intensive training programs and he later joined FALCO Intralinks as a sales system engineer.

However, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to join his father's computer repair business and he decided to expand its scope.

Today, the business has grown to provide technological services to more than 100 businesses and institutions in four states, including health care companies, local governments and financial groups. His employees describe him as an incredible leader and mentor who brings people together and accomplish goals successfully.

In a statement from employee Landon Clark, director of sales and marketing for the company, read by Weideman, Clark said, "People can't help but follow his lead. He is an all-around great guy, and anyone would be lucky to call him a friend."

Not only does he lead a successful business, but he also spends countless hours volunteering in the community, including at his church, his children's activities and coaching. His community contributions have included serving as a board member with the Riverside Discovery Center and as president of the Twin Cities Development Board, in addition to serving with the United Way and contributing to Leadership Scotts Bluff. He graduated from the program in 2017.

His contributions to his family, even included signing "Amazing Grace" to his 103-year-old grandmother for hours after she suffered a stroke.

"Descriptive words shared about who he is include: kind soul, very caring, honest, great businessman, strategic thinker and someone who loves his community," Wiedeman said as Lewis was presented the award.

Shanna Halstead – Rising Star Award

Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center Director Shanna Halstead earned the Rising Star Award, which is presented to a chamber member in business five years or less. According to the award presentation, the award is intended to recognize a new business person who has followed their vision by getting off to a successful start and gives of themselves, their time, their talents and their resources to benefit the community.

Halstead has served as executive director at the volunteer center for five years.

In presenting the Rising Star Award, last year’s winner Mike Moravec praised Halstead's commitment to the non-profit.

"This is not a 40-hour week job, and most weekends, if you drive by the center, you will see her vehicle out front."

That drive to serve was particularly instrumental during the COVID pandemic. The Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center works with Regional West to facilitate the Meals on Wheels program, which gets packaged meals to seniors and others in need. Halstead addressed concerns about getting meals to clients quickly, making sure volunteers had masks, gloves and addressed challenges, including serving alongside volunteers in making deliveries and checking on clients, many of whom were isolated during the pandemic and suffered from COVID. The center and its volunteers distributed more than 100 meals a day during this time.

Other meal delivery services were also pushed into overdrive. The Shopping for Seniors Program, coordinated in a partnership with Panhandle Coop, saw its clients double, with more than 90 clients served each week. The Volunteer Center didn't miss a beat, Moravec said, and Halstead even wrote encouraging notes on the bags delivered to the meal recipients.

"She refers to them as our little folks, not clients," he said.

Emergency food bags, which are made available through the Snow Angels program, a program that prepares pre-packaged meals for participants in the meal delivery programs in case inclement weather or other factors prevent Meals on Wheels deliveries, were also put together and distributed in case deliveries were prevented due to the pandemic. Another pandemic effort lead by Halstead and her volunteers included the formation of a book delivery service.

Volunteers also aid Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska with its senior commodity program and 11:13 Ministries, another program that provides meals to those in need in the community.

In a statement from Moravec read by Kendra Feather, a member of the Scotts Bluff Volunteer Board as part of Halstead’s nomination, Feather said, “When you see the logo for the Volunteer Center, it is a heart, and we cannot think of a more perfect way to define Shanna except with a big heart. “

Halstead, who was unable to attend Wednesday’s ceremonies, received her award earlier this week.

